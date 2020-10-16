'Nick is diabetic, I am asthmatic', says Priyanka Chopra on keeping safe during quarantine

Priyanka Chopra is probably serving us the dish of the day as her first look images from upcoming project ‘The White Tiger’ was revealed. Well, we have some other news too as she recently opened up about quarantine life with husband and how she has dealt with these difficult months.

In an interview with ETOnline, the global icon said, “We’ve been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 (diabetic), and I’m asthmatic. So, you know, we’ve just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it.”

On keeping busy with work, Priyanka Chopra said, “I’ve been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick. But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy.”

Priyanka’s latest production is ‘Evil Eye’ that hit Amazon Prime recently.

She, however, also stressed on the need to slow down a bit and take things into perspective. Priyanka said, “Traffic. I don’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I’m actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has ‘We Can be Heroes’, ‘The Matrix 4’ and ‘The White Tiger’.