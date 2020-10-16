Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for COVID-19 in latest news.

In a social media post it was revealed: "Unfortunately, Sanu da has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you."

Check out the post here:

Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you🙏 Team KS Posted by Singer Kumar Sanu on Thursday, 15 October 2020 ×

Soon after the news came out, Kumar Sanu's fans wished him speedy recovery.

Kumar Sanu was one of the top playback singers in the 90s. He is known for singing popular tracks like ‘Dheere Dheere’ (from 1990 film Aashiqui), ‘Meri Mehbooba’ (from Pardes, 1997), ‘Kitna Haseen Chehra’ (from 1994 film Dilwale), ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha; (from 1942: A Love Story) and many others.

Kumar Sanu recently featured in news when his son Jaan participated in the new season of Bigg Boss. The singer had then even shared a video saying, "I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him.”