Bhanu Athaiya (1929-2020): Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn demise of India's first Oscar winner

India's first and an only Indian woman Oscar winner, Bhanu Athaiya passed away on Thursday (September 15). She was 91.

Bhanu won an Academy for her work in the Richard Attenborough’s 1983 film 'Gandhi'.



From Aamir Khan to Priyanka Chopra, several B-town celebrities paid tribute to the costume designer. She died at her home after a prolonged illness.



Aamir Khan and Bhanu worked together for his 2001 movie 'Lagaan', Khan by extending his condolences to her family said, ''Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director’s vision. You will be missed Bhanuji, '' he tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra took her Instagram stories to share her condolence and penned a heartwarming tribute for the Indian designer. ''What an amazing body of work - Oscar-winning costume designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mamtaz saree.. an inspiration to so many young designers. Her legacy will live on forever. My condolences to the family," she wrote.







Anubhav Sinha shared: "Rest in Power Bhanu. It was a privilege working with you."

Boney Kapoor also tweeted and wrote, "Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya."

Apart from the Oscar, Athaiya also won a BAFTA Award for the 'Gandhi'. She is also a two-time National Award winner for costume designing in 'Lekin' and 'Lagaan'.