Priyanka Chopra unveils the first look of her new film 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao

The first look of the highly anticipated Netflix film 'The White Tiger' was unveiled on Thursday night on social media. The images were shared on Netflix India's Twitter page as well the film's leading lady Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the images from the film which co-stars Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav.



Priyanka showered heaps of praises on Gourav as she wrote, “So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.”

Priyanka, who is also a co-producer of the film, wrote in another post about the character she plays in the film. "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands.”

Based on Man Booker Prize winning author Arvind Adiga's book by the same name, 'The White Tiger' has been helmed by Ramin Bahrani who has in the past made 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes'. Netflix is producing the project is association with Mukul Deora.



The book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.