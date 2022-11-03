New 'Godzilla' movie in development at Toho. Here is the release date

A new 'Godzilla' movie is in development from Toho. The iconic Japanese studio is responsible for the creation of the King of Monsters himself, and also other related kaiju characters like Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla. The first movie on the character directed by Ishirō Honda, called 'Godzilla', was released by Toho in 1954. The announcement was made on Toho's Twitter handle. The tweet also shared the film's release date, which is not far. The film will hit theatres on November 3, 2023, exactly one year from today. Takashi Yamazaki is all set to direct the film. It will be the first live-action Godzilla movie since 2016's 'Shin Godzilla'.

Earlier, the screen rights to Godzilla and related characters were licenced to Legendary Studios by Toho. Legendary built a cinematic universe called MonsterVerse, which was about ancient apex predators. Apart from Godzilla, MonsterVerse also featured Kong, the giant ape. They fought together in the climactic film 'Godzilla vs Kong'. The franchise will continue with two TV series and a sequel to 'Godzilla vs Kong'.

Toho's new 'Godzilla' movie is likely not related to the MonsterVerse franchise as there have been concurrent American and Japanese films with their own, separate continuities.

Meanwhile, 'Godzilla vs Kong' was a huge success for Legendary and Warner Bros. Released in 2021, it grossed $470 million on a budget of $150 to $200 million.

The film also received mostly positive reviews and scored 75 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out."