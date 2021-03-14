'Never will be another like you': Celebs pour in birthday wishes for Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turns a year older today. On his special day, many of his friends and colleagues from the industry wished the star. Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Sharma and many other stars took their respective social media to wish him on his 56th birthday.

Kareena Khan shared a never seen before picture of Aamir from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' set, “Happy Birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you. Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film .” she captioned the post.

Mahesh Babu penned a short and sweet note, "Happy birthday, @aamir_khan! Wishing you a great year of success and happiness." he tweeted.

South star Mohanlal also wished the star a very happy birthday with a post on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also extended his birthday wishes to the superstar, "Happy birthday Aamir Sir!".





Alia Bhatt also shared a throwback picture of herself posing with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. She wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan, Wishing you a wonderful day along with a red heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story and wished Khan on his birthday, ''Happy Birthday Aamir, wishing you the best one'' he wrote along with the picture.

Varun Dhawan shared a collage of throwback selfie on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation."