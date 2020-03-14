Birthday special: From 'PK' to 'Ghajini', 7 times Aamir Khan completely transformed himself for a film

Aamir Khan is always known for experimenting with his looks in the movies. Known as a perfectionist, Khan has the ability to undergo massive physical transformations to look his part.
As he turns 55 on March 14, we bring you the 7 most striking looks of the actor from his films.
Aamir always plays with his looks and in every movie we see him clad in different avatars. In 2017 film 'Secret Superstar', the actor played an over the top singer and wore tight T-shirts, crazy jeans, earrings and gold chains with blonde spikes to look his part.
(Photograph:Twitter)