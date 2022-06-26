Netizens find uncanny resemblance between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Idris Elba's 'Beast'

Fans couldn't keep calm as the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' dropped a motion poster of the film on Saturday. Since the film marks SRK's comeback after a gap of four years, his diehard fans are eagerly awaiting its release and every update is going viral. However, the latest motion poster has caught netizens' attention for a different reason.

Some eagle-eyed netizens have found something odd in the new motion poster. Comparing the poster of 'Pathaan' to Idris Elba's 'Beast', many are pointing out the stark resemblance between the two.

While King Khan is seen wielding a shotgun in the poster with his face partially visible and his back towards the lens, Elba is seen holding a knife in the picture but in the same pose.

As the discussion reached the micro-blogging site, a Twitterati said that the two posters do look similar at the first look but if you see them closely, it has many differences as well. Another slammed SRK and Siddharth Anand and accused them of copying the poster's theme. Twitter users took sides as the discussion moved forward and several hashtags started trending.

A user wrote, "Now Bollywood haters vil say #SRK's poster of #Pathaan is copied from #Beast starring #IdrisElba !! #ShahRukhKhan. (sic)"

Another wrote, "#Bollywood has lost its creativity completely. It started with music where they started recreating and remixing old songs and now its all over with remakes and even poster concept being copied. (sic)"

And, one tweeted, "King Khan is back (fire emojis) Are you guys excited to see this movie? I hope it is not a Beast remake #justkidding #Pathaan #Dunki #SRK. (sic)"

Deepika Padukone will be seen in the female lead of 'Pathaan'. The film is set to release on January 25 next year. Meanwhile, Idris Elba's Beast is set to hit theatres on August 19 this year.