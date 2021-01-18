Netflix series 'Bridgerton' stars horrified at sex scenes from show ending up on porn sites

Stars of ‘Bridgerton’ might be on a high thanks to the massive success of their Netflix show, but there’s something that has upset them collectively and rightly so!

The web series that is popular not just for its storyline but also sexual content has found its way to pron websites. Reportedly scenes from the show have ended up on porn websites. After it was reported, Netflix is said to be “working tirelessly to hunt down pirates” who have uploaded the more intimate moments from the show.

It is understood that many of the sex scenes have already been taken down from X-rated platforms after the cast - which includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page - were left feeling 'horror and anger' after seeing them on those websites.

As reported by several publications, “Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger.”

“It's been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way.”

Netflix’s show ‘Bridgerton’ made its way to the streamer on Christmas Day and has stayed on top since day 1.