Netflix announces VR-based ‘Squid Game’ for fans to compete in show’s challenges

Fans of Netflix’s popular South Korean web series 'Squid Game' are in for a delightful treat. The streaming giant has partnered up with Immersive Gamebox for a new multiplayer in-person game that gives fans a chance to compete in popular challenges with the help of a combination of virtual reality and motion sensor technology. Some of these popular challenges include "Red Light, Green Light," "Marbles," and the eponymous 'Squid Game,' in which the participants can win virtual money or lose lives based on their performance.

People aged 16 and above can only participate in a 60-minute session, which costs $21.99 to $39.99 per player based on the location.

The game is slated for launch on September 21 across nine locations in the United States: New York City; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Oakbrook, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; The Woodlands, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Arlington, Virginia. The makers of the game will also launch it at four locations in the United Kingdom.

Netflix previously announced a reality game show called 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' in which 456 contestants will compete in a series of challenges from the show for a $4.56 million prize pool.

This virtual reality-enabled game is one of Netflix’s latest attempts to monetize its popular content using the world of gaming. Earlier, the streaming giant had announced mobile-based games for its popular shows like 'The Queen’s Gambit' and 'Money Heist.'

This is a desperate move by Netflix to find alternate revenue streams as the company is facing a tough battle to increase its subscriber numbers.

