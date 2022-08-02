'Koffee with Karan 7': Katrina Kaif to appear on KJo's show with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi

After an entertainment-packed episode with Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda, 'Koffee with Karan 7' is expected to host 'Phone Bhoot' cast Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Latest report by an entertainment portal has stated that the trio recently shot for the episode and had an amazing time on the set. Earlier, rumours were rife that Katrina will appear on the show with her husband Vicky Kaushal. But, now it seems that the couple won't be making it to the KJo's fancy couch together. Instead, the actress will be joined by her co-actors. And, Vicky will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra on the show.

A report by Pinkvilla stated that the 'Phone Bhoot' actors had a candid conversation with the host KJo on the popular celebrity chat show and the episode will soon air on Disney+ Hotstar. More details are yet to be revealed and confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, another report by News 18 recently stated that Vicky is going to grace the show, but with Sidharth Malhotra and not his wife Katrina. Vicky has reportedly spoken about his life after marriage with Katrina in the chat show and Sidharth has also subtly revealed a few details about his rumoured relationship with actress Kiara Advani.

Interestingly, Katrina's fairytale love story began on Karan Johar's couch. For those unaware, Katrina had once said, on one of the 'Koffee With Karan' episodes, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal. When KJo said the same to Vicky, he blushed and was totally floored. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan addressed the same by saying, "I love the Vicky - Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere, it was beautiful and it started on this couch."

Coming to 'Phone Bhoot', the film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The horror comedy will release in November this year.

Also read: Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond

So far, we have seen Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the show.

Watch Live WION channel here!