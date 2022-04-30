Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima & Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

It's been two years since we lost Bollywood's most loved actor Rishi Kapoor. The legendary actor died on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia, aged 67.



Today, on his second death anniversary, remembering her husband, Neetu Kapoor on Saturday penned a sweet note for the late legendary actor.

Taking to her Instagram account, a Veteran actress shared a video from a dance reality show she's judging right now. In the short video, the 63-year-old actress is getting emotional as she talks about her late husband Rishi Kapoor.



"Today is two years since rishi ji left us, loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie n television helped me achieve that rishi ji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever,'' she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, remembering her legendary father, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable throwback picture featuring young Rishi Kapoor holding baby Riddhima. In the caption, she simply wrote, 'Papa', with a heart emoticon.



Alia Bhatt, who's now a member of the Kapoor family, also remembered her late father-in-law with a throwback picture. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "always...and forever"