Can you feel the love? Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share first picture as a married couple

Tamil cinema's celebrated couple- actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan - is officially married. The two tied the knot on Thursday at a resort in Chennai. The wedding took place early in the morning and hours later, Vignesh shared the first image of their wedding. Shot by celebrated photographer Joseph Radhik, the picture exudes the love that the two share for each other.



It has Vignesh and Nayanthara seated next to each other, holding hands. Vignesh can be seen leaning over and planting a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead as she smiles.



For the wedding, Nayanthara wore a vermillion red saree and accessorised it with emerald and diamond jewellery. Her groom, Vignesh was dressed in cream kurta and veshti.

The groom shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, "On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthaa"

The couple's wedding was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth among others.

