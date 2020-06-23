Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares video of him working in fields in his hometown; watch here

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is spending COVID-19 time in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Nawazuddin shared a video of what’s keeping him busy during this time. He can be seen working in his fields in the video.

It opens to a wide frame where we can see greens and the vast sky against the setting sun. The camera then moves to the actor who can be seen washing his hands and feet on the fields. Wearing pant and shirt in the video, his turban stands out.

After washing his hands, he can be heard saying: ‘Ab pani nahi jaega (Now the water won’t go away).’ He then picks his axe and walks out of the frame, perhaps headed home. The actor shared the video and wrote, “Done for the day !!!.”

Earlier, in an interview, Nawazuddin had spoken on his time at home. He said, “I find my nirvana here. Most people go to ashrams or retreats to de-stress and rejuvenate themselves. But I come back to my roots, the place where I spent half my life. And when I return, I spend time in the farms, eating a stalk of sugarcane, driving a tractor and chilling with childhood friends.”

“When I work in the fields at the times I visit, I’m reminded of my humble beginnings, and that there is nothing better than hard work. In Mumbai, you have to act in real life too. But somewhere, you have to be true to yourself. And this is that place for me,” he added.

Nawazuddin was recently seen in ‘Ghoomketu’ alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film got a digital-only release on Zee5. Read 'Ghoomketu' review here.