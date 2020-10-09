Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has been a victim of caste biases at his village

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may have scaled great heights in his career over the years, but the actor has revealed that he is still not accepted by some in his extended family and village.

Siddiqui opened up in an interview with a news channel recently about how he and his family have been victims of caste biases. The actor hails from Uttar Pradesh.

"In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today, they have not accepted us because of my grandmother."

"The fact that I am famous doesn't matter to them. It is deeply entrenched within them...it is in their veins. They consider it their pride. The Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste, and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. Even today it is there. It is very difficult," he further added.

The actor also condemned the recent Hathras gang rape incident calling it "unfortunate." The actor said that its important to speak up against such injustice and noted that slowly the artist community is voicing its opinion on such issues.

The actor was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's Netflix film 'Serious Men'.