National Creators Award 2024: Check the full list of winners here
Around 200 creators, including Katrina Kaif, Sadhguru, Komal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, and Yash, were nominated across 20 categories, such as The Best Storyteller Award, New India Champion, and Favourite Travel Creator.
On Friday (March 8), the first-ever National Creators Award event was held in India's Capital New Delhi. At the Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented awards to several social media creators who have made a positive impact through their innovative content across various fields, including education, history, and travel, among others
During the ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Modi presented awards to 23 winners and enjoyed interacting with the young stars. Notable winners included Aman Gupta of Shark Tank India fame, Kamiya Jani, Maithili Thakur, and Ranveer Allahbadia, who were recognised for their outstanding work.
PM Modi's fun interaction with Maithili Thakur
During the inaugural award ceremony, PM Modi had a fun time chatting with the influences. Among many viral moments from the night, the one video that garnered a lot of reaction is of young singer Maithili Thakur's interaction with PM Modi.
Thakur, who hails from Bihar and is famous for her folk ballads and classical songs, was presented with the 'Cultural Ambassador of The Year' award.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uD0g9vkaxq— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
After presenting the trophy to the 23-year-old singer, PM Modi requested her to sing a few verses of her song.
In the video that has taken the internet by storm, PM honoured the young singer and ask her to sing something, "Why don't you sing a little? They are tired of listening to me." Replying to this, Ms Thakur said, "Of course, sir."
Making coversation funny, PM quipped, "Oh you agree that people are tired of listening to me?"
Check The Full List of Winners Here:
Disruptor of the Year award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)
Best Creator in Education Category(Male & Female): Naman Deshmukh
Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary(Technical
Guruji)
Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani
Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria
Best Creator in Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita’s
Kitchen)
Celebrity Creator of the Year: Aman Gupta
Green Champion’ Category: Pankhti Pandey
Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy
Cultural Ambassador of the Year: Maithili Thakur
Most Creative Creator Female: Shraddha Jain
Most Creative Creator Male: RJ Raunac
Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh
Best Creator for Social Change Award: Jaya Kishori
Best Micro Creator Award: Aridaman
Best Creator in Gaming Category Award: Nishchay
Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe
Best International Creator Award: Drew Hicks, Kili Paul,
Cassandra Mae Spittmann
Best Nano Creator Award: Piyush Purohit
Most Impactful Agri Creator: Lakshay Dabas
The New India Champion Award: Abhi and Niyu