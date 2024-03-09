National Creators Award 2024: Check the full list of winners here

On Friday (March 8), the first-ever National Creators Award event was held in India's Capital New Delhi. At the Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented awards to several social media creators who have made a positive impact through their innovative content across various fields, including education, history, and travel, among others

Around 200 creators, including Katrina Kaif, Sadhguru, Komal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, and Yash, were nominated across 20 categories, such as The Best Storyteller Award, New India Champion, and Favourite Travel Creator.

During the ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Modi presented awards to 23 winners and enjoyed interacting with the young stars. Notable winners included Aman Gupta of Shark Tank India fame, Kamiya Jani, Maithili Thakur, and Ranveer Allahbadia, who were recognised for their outstanding work.

PM Modi's fun interaction with Maithili Thakur

During the inaugural award ceremony, PM Modi had a fun time chatting with the influences. Among many viral moments from the night, the one video that garnered a lot of reaction is of young singer Maithili Thakur's interaction with PM Modi.

Thakur, who hails from Bihar and is famous for her folk ballads and classical songs, was presented with the 'Cultural Ambassador of The Year' award. #WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uD0g9vkaxq — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024 × After presenting the trophy to the 23-year-old singer, PM Modi requested her to sing a few verses of her song.

In the video that has taken the internet by storm, PM honoured the young singer and ask her to sing something, "Why don't you sing a little? They are tired of listening to me." Replying to this, Ms Thakur said, "Of course, sir."

Making coversation funny, PM quipped, "Oh you agree that people are tired of listening to me?"

Check The Full List of Winners Here:

Disruptor of the Year award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

Best Creator in Education Category(Male & Female): Naman Deshmukh

Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary(Technical

Guruji)

Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani

Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

Best Creator in Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita’s

Kitchen)

Celebrity Creator of the Year: Aman Gupta

Green Champion’ Category: Pankhti Pandey

Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy

Cultural Ambassador of the Year: Maithili Thakur

Most Creative Creator Female: Shraddha Jain

Most Creative Creator Male: RJ Raunac

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh

Best Creator for Social Change Award: Jaya Kishori

Best Micro Creator Award: Aridaman

Best Creator in Gaming Category Award: Nishchay

Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe

Best International Creator Award: Drew Hicks, Kili Paul,

Cassandra Mae Spittmann

Best Nano Creator Award: Piyush Purohit

Most Impactful Agri Creator: Lakshay Dabas