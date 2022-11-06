Naseeruddin Shah all set to play special role in Rumana Molla's 'Minimum'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been roped in to play a special role in the upcoming international drama 'Minimum', which will also feature Saba Azad, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das. The film is being helmed by Rumana Molla and it marks her directorial debut.

Bankrolled by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is being shot in Belgium, Serbia and India. And, it is expected to release in early 2023.

'Minimum' tells the story of a newlywed immigrant Fauzia who lands in a house that isn’t hers with her mother-in-law Ruxana. The film is set in Belgium and is being touted as an immigrant drama. According to reports, the movie deals with transactional marriage with themes of affection, love and friendship at its core.

"This film has been a labour of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it. And shooting with Naseer sir was truly a dream come true. I never thought I would get to act with him again, let alone direct him. I feel unbelievably fortunate. His kindness and his generosity are unparalleled. He truly is the greatest," Molla said in a statement.

Molla previously collaborated with Shah for the National Award-winning movie 'Irada', which released in 2017. Directed by Aparnaa Singh, the film starred Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles.

“She finds out that everything she had been told about her husband Ali was a lie and loses all hope until a French tutor, Laurie, is hired to teach her the basics. An atypical friendship is forged, secrets are revealed and Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum,” the film's official plotline read.