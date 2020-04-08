Naomi Watts has a meltdown as three appliances in her LA mansion stop functioning

The world might be practicing social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, but staying locked up in one's home comes with separate sets of challenges especially when you have no help around to do your daily household chores.



Actress Naomi Watts recently had a meltdown of sorts in her Los Angeles mansion where she has self-isolated herself for the last three weeks. With no housekeeping staff around, Wats is facing a difficult time at home.



On Tuesday, Watts reached a breaking pint when her printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher stopped functioning.

The actress shared her anguish on Instagram by uploading a slow-motion video of herself screaming hysterically as the all the three appliances broke down at the same time.



The video has Naomi violently flinging her head backward and forwards in a fit of rage as the sound of a lion's roar played in the background.

Watts is not the first celebrity to have openly talked about the challenges of being self-isolated or in quarantine.



A few days ago, actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard admitted that they were facing challenges while being isolated with their two kids.