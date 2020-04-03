Actress Kristen Bell admits living with partner in isolation can be challenging

Coronavirus outbreak has led to the lockdown of most cities across the world. While most celebrities are talking about how one should make the most of this time at home, actress Kristen Bell has for a change talked about the flipside of spending quarantine time with your partner.



Bell and her husband Dax Shepard were in conversation with Katie Couric during an Instagram chat recently where they admitted that staying in isolation together with the kids is turning to be quite challenging.



Shepard said while the two are getting "along good with the kids" but the situation "has been stressful for mom and dad."



Bell, 39, nodded as she added, "We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad over the last couple of -- oh yeah."



"It just ended, like, eight minutes ago," Shepard, 45, deadpanned. "America's sweetheart has a character defect."





The 'Frozen II' actress said that the two have been grappling with stress as she quipped, " This is as physically close as we've been in a couple days 'cause we just found each other ... revolting."



When Couric suggested that the two should find separate spaces in the house to spend some 'me-time', Bell said, "It's impossible. He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere."



The couple though feels that they will rise above this and emerge stronger once the pandemic is over.



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013 and have two children together.