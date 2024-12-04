New Delhi

It’s going to be a big day for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as the lovebirds will tie the knot today in Hyderabad. The ceremony is expected to be a grand affair.

According to sources, the guest list for the grand wedding will include the whos who of the entertainment world including stars like NTR, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela, as well as Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Other high profile guests invited are Allu Arjun With family, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding details

The grand wedding will take place at the iconic Annapurna Studios. A source close to the wedding revealed, “The presence of prominent star couples like Ram Charan-Upasana and Mahesh Babu-Namrata will surely bring a wave of excitement to the SoChay wedding. It will undoubtedly be a celebration to remember”. It was also reported that Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli will attend the wedding.

While we are not sure but its speculated that the bride will wear a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots, while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. Naga Chaitanya is also set to pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding.

There is news that the couple have sourced a white khadi saree from Ponduru, reflecting their love for craftsmanship and tradition.

As for the wedding venue, its iconic in many ways since it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The couple will visit temple first thing post their wedding. According to an independent source, "As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will be following this ritual and are planning to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple"

The police have issued an advisory for those taking roads leading to Annapurna studio since there is expected to be heavy traffic and blockades on the road.

Naga and Sobhita's pre-wedding has been a high-end affair

Naga and Sobhita have been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities. The actor shared some pictures from her Raata ceremony, which took place recently in the presence of her family. She paid tribute to her family by wearing her mother's and grandmother's gold jewellery.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been dating since 2022. They, however, made things official only this year post their engagement.

