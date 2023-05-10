Nacho: This Spanish TV series reveals steamy secrets of Spain's adult film industry
Lionsgate Play is set to release season 1 of Nacho, a Spanish TV series that delves into the extraordinary life and career of Ignacio Jordà González, also known as Nacho Vidal, a renowned adult film star.
Lionsgate Play is set to release season 1 of Nacho on May 19 in India. The series follows the life and career of Spanish adult film star Ignacio Jordà González, better known as Nacho Vidal. Actor Martiño Rivas dons the titular role, while María de Nati, Pepa Charro, Miriam Giovanelli and Andrés Velencoso make up the supporting cast. David Pinillos is at the helm along with Beatriz Sanchís, and Eduardo Casanova.
While speaking to the Spanish outlet Ruetir, Rivas opened up about the sex scenes and how he sought the real Nacho Vidal’s approval. He said, “Each one had to contribute something to the story. It was like a dance, it’s not the same when they went to bed in privacy as when they went to bed recording. Everything was very choreographed. Nacho himself did not give me his approval to play him, but he gave me a hug that I know what it meant rather than their acceptance.”
Hailing from Mataró, a town near Barcelona, Spain, Vidal rose to prominence in the 1990s and became one of the most recognisable and influential figures in the adult entertainment industry.
During the 1990s, Nacho Vidal emerged as a trailblazer who reshaped the adult film industry, defying conventional norms and embracing a changing cultural landscape in Spain. His dynamic presence and groundbreaking performances propelled him to become an international superstar, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.
The series will also provide viewers with a glimpse into the origins of the Spanish adult film industry itself. Exploring its nascent stages, we gain insights into the visionaries and pioneers who played a pivotal role in its inception. Through this narrative, the show depicts the evolution of an industry that navigated through societal shifts and challenged traditional boundaries, ultimately becoming a significant part of Spain's cultural fabric.
