Muslim teen's rendition of Jubin Nautiyal's Ram bhajan in Pahari language goes viral

In a heartwarming display of cultural harmony, a Muslim teenager from Jammu and Kashmir's Uri tehsil has captured the online spotlight with her soulful rendition of a Ram bhajan in the local Pahari language. Syeda Batool Zehra, a 19-year-old college student belonging to the Syed community, shared her melodic creation inspired by singer Jubin Nautiyal's rendition of a Ram bhajan in Hindi.

Zehra's rendition gained widespread attention just ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kupwara, where she attended a public durbar organised by the police department, Zehra explained her musical journey.

"Recently, I sang a Ram bhajan which has gone viral," said Zehra. She expressed her admiration for Jubin Nautiyal's Hindi bhajan, which motivated her to create a Pahari version. "I translated it, used various resources to write this four-line bhajan and posted it online," she added, according to a report by ANI.

Check out the interview below!

#WATCH | Uri, J&K: On singing Ram bhajan in Pahari language, Batool Zehra says, "I heard a song by Jubin Nautiyal and I liked it very much. I thought that if it can be in Hindi, why can it not be in Pahari. I wrote it in Pahari and sang it. I recorded it and showed it to my sir.… https://t.co/xiIE8ojxgw pic.twitter.com/5NoDaRZqsu — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

In response to queries about her religion and singing a bhajan, Zehra highlighted the inclusive nature of her upbringing. "Our LG is a Hindu but he does not discriminate against us on the basis of religion while carrying out development work. Our Imam Hussain has also taught us that the followers of the Prophet love the country in which they live. Loving one's country is part of being faithful," she stated.

Zehra emphasised the importance of unity among diverse communities and the duty to cooperate for the greater good. "The LG is going from place to place to solve the problems of people, and Modi ji is giving priority to Jammu and Kashmir. It is also our duty to cooperate with them because I believe that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are brothers," she stated.