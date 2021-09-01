'Music School' casts 'Rocketman' choreographer for Ilaiyaraaja's Hindi-Telugu movie

India-based production banner Yamini Films run Papa Rao Biyyala has cast influential names for its next feature, Music School. Along with other big names that were recently announced, the film will have Ilaiyaraaja, an esteemed Indian film music composer and lyricist. He has written 12 original songs for the project.

The production house's owner Papa Rao Biyyala is directing the feature, which is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children, which aims only to make them doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport.

‘Rocketman’ choreographer Adam Murray is aboard alongwith cinematographer Kiran Deohans.

The film has a stellar cast of Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy and Ozu Barua.

The Music School will begin production on October 15.

On being a part of this huge project, Sharman Joshi was quoted, “I’m absolutely excited to be part of Mr. Papa Rao’s Music School. It’s my first bi-lingual. I’m looking forward to be working with Mr. Ilaiyaraaja for the first time. I’m absolutely honoured excited and flattered to be part of this project. I’m looking forward to working with Shriya who I know on a personal level. I’m looking forward to this wonderful journey. It’s a one-of-a-kind musical with a lot of emotions.”