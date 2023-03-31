Murder Mystery 2 review: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer is a big disappointment

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are two stars who manage to stand out in every film every frame, irrespective of how the film is. You will like them for their wit, charm, and the energy they bring to every film. Aniston and Adam collaborated for the first time in 2011 on the rom-com Just Go With It, which tanked at the box office. After a long gap, in 2019, the pair again came together for the Netflix film Murder Mystery - the film which was panned by the critics but won the hearts of the audience.



The film became one of Netflix's most popular films and audiences loved Aniston and Sandler's pairing, however, it was criticised for its lazy writing, direction, plot, and other things, nevertheless, it was a hit. Now that Aniston and Sandler are back with the much-anticipated second part of their whodunnit drama, the expectations are high, but will it meet the audience's expectations, as the first did? Or it's just merely another addition? Let's find out.

What's the story?



After solving a murder mystery in Europe, Nick (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) have left their full-time jobs as a cop and a hairdresser and become full-time detectives. However, their new life as detectives has not made them millionaires and they are now financially struggling. While the couple is doing everything possible to make ends meet, they get a call from an old friend (from the first film) The Maharaja, aka Vik, (played by Adeel Akhtar). Vik is getting married and invites the couple to his luxurious island wedding.

The couple arrives for the big fat Indian wedding where everything is just a dream for them—there is a helicopter, elephants, a king-size suite with a picture-perfect location, an iPhone as a gift, and whatnot. However, everything turns awry when Vik gets kidnapped before his sangeet ceremony. This a moment for Nick and Audrey to shine as they take up the case and try to uncover the truth behind Vik's disappearance. How Spitz solve the mystery and bring Vik back from the clutches of kidnappers makes the rest of the story.



Everyone is a suspect for them at the wedding- Claudette (Enrique Arce) Vik's fiance, Saira (Kuhoo Verma), Vikram’s sister, Nick’s ex-Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith) and her friend Imani (Zurin Villaneuva).

Story - the weakest point

In comparison to the previous film, which somehow kept the audience glued to the screen with twists and turns, this one fails to keep you hooked. Going by the title, the film has neither murder nor mystery.



Written by James Vanderbilt, the one-and-a-half hour-long drama is full of unnecessary cliches. The main plot of the film seems predictable and jaded. The movie is lazily written and exaggerated with a twist that seems silly.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film though starts off on a promising note and gives a sense that something intriguing is undoubtedly on the way but what you get ultimately is a major letdown. When compared to the first part, this one feels farfetched.

The action in the film, especially the climax sequence, is over-the-top. The writers have tried to salvage the plot with humour, but that falls flat.

How's the cast?

Adam and Jennifer are the only good things about this film. The star couple, who has worked together in the past are known to be good friends off-screen and that translates well on screen. Their witty conversations are endearing and authentic.



The Indian wedding setup, Bollywood high-beat songs, Jennifer in Manish Malhotra's lehenga—everything looks good, but what addition does it bring to the movie? Well, nothing!

At one point, the film and the plot are difficult to digest, whether it's the climax sequence in the Eiffel Tower, dialogues, or fights. As you reach the end, you feel that every scene is loaded with extra drama.