Murdaugh Murders A Southern Scandal: Everything to know about Netflix's timely docuseries

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is a new Netflix three-part documentary series on the titular Murdaugh Murders. The series was released without a lot of promotion on Sunday even as the double-murder trial of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh continues in Walterboro, South Carolina. The documentary series comes from directors Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst and explores the rise and fall of the prominent and controversial legal family. Alex comes from a lineage of legal professionals dating back to the early 20th century. However, he and his associates have long been a target in criminal investigations and activities. That came to a head when his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, were found dead in June 2021. Alex and Maggie had been estranged preceding the murder.

The Murdaugh family members, including Alex, have also been connected with other murders in the Low Country region of South Carolina.

What is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal about?

The docu-series aims to shed more light on the sinister case of the Murdaugh family and the Murdaugh murders, which preceded the death of teenager Mallory Beach. Beach died in a drunken boating accident when Paul, Alex's son, was allegedly the driver of the boat. But when Paul and Maggie were found murdered in April 2021, cover-up was suspected.

And then, in September, 2021, Alex himself was allegedly shot in the head. But the whole thing was said to be a setup. It was alleged that Alex has hired a gunman to get a $10 million insurance payout for the surviving son Buster Murdaugh.

What are other cases involving the Murdaughs?

In 2015, a gay teen called Stephen Smith was found dead from blunt force trauma in Hampton County. The case was ruled hit and run and nobody was arrested. Smith was a classmate of Buster and witnesses said both were involved in a relationship. Many alleged cover-up. The case was reopened in June 2021 when Alex Murdaugh's wife Maggie and other son Paul were murdered.

On February 2, 2018, Gloria Satterfield, Murdaughs' housekeeper, fell down the steps at an estate and died on February 26 of complications arising out of the injury. The incident was reported 'trip and fall' but the case was not thoroughly investigated by a coroner and not even an autopsy was performed. Alex was said to exhibit "suspicious" behaviour around the incident. He arrived on the scene before the medics and said Satterfield had said dogs had pushed her, which contradicted the victim's statement.

Apart from these Alex Murdaughs has been involved in embezzlement, insurance fraud (apart from the case mentioned above), narcotics distribution, tax evasion, and many more.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE