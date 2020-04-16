Mumbai Police goes filmy with COVID-19 awareness poster: O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana

Mumbai police has caught on the filmy fever yet again.

In a new coronavirus awareness poster released by the Mumbai police, they try to alert the people with a message that will put a smile on your face. They tweaked the famous Bollywood movie ‘Stree’ dialogue: “O Stree Kal Aana” to “O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana”.

The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".

The poster has now caught on the fancy of netizens along with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor who played Stree in the film.

She shared the poster and captioned it, "Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets."

In the same manner, Pune police is urging people to wear masks whenever they step outside due to the viral pandemic. They posted Aamir Khan’s look from his film ‘Ghajini’ in which he gets his body tattooed so that he remembers important things as he suffers from short term memory loss. In the used picture, they show Aamir wearing a mask.

