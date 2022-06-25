Multimillionaire Taylor Swift drives around London in budget car to avoid getting mobbed by fans

International superstar Taylor Swift, who is a multi-millionaire in her own right, reportedly decided to shun chauffeurs and her luxury cars for a budget four-wheeler. If reports are anything to go by, the pop singer has done so to avoid getting into the public's eyes.

Rumours are rife that Swift purchased a modest Nissan family car to travel incognito around London. According to a report by The Sun, the American singer, who lives with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a luxurious home in Primrose Hill worth £7 million, brought a vehicle worth £25,000 to hide from her eagle-eyed fans.

A source told The Sun, “Taylor loves her new practical car which means she can drive around London without getting spotted."

"She could have any car she wants but knows she won’t draw any attention in her new family motor."

Also read: Daytime Emmys 2022: Full winners' list here

After getting into a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, the singer started splitting her time between her UK home and her US home to be with her beau. They have been dating each other since the last five years. They first met at the New York Met Gala back in 2016.

Meanwhile, it's being reported that Swift has 'declined' to perform at this year's Glastonbury festival despite agreeing to headline it in 2020. Instead, Billie Eilish will be seen at the forefront of the music festival.

The 32-year-old superstar "politely declined" to perform this year at the festival because she is focusing on some new music tracks.

"Taylor politely declined when she was approached because the timing just isn’t right at the moment," a source told The Sun.

Also read: Emilia Clarke recalls her 'catastrophic failure' in a 2013 theatre play