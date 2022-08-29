MTV VMAs 2022: Check out the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs returned with a bang! The biggest Musical night of the year kicked off on Sunday evening in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the biggest stars from the musical world.

The night with the host Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow is underway with only a few awards have been handed out to the stars so far.



Harry Styles has bagged the Moonman trophy in the Best Album category for his recent album 'Harry’s House'. Taylor Swift took home the Best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”.

BLACKPINK has won their first VMA trophy in the Best metaverse performance category.

Best album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best long-form video

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Push performance of the year

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Best metaverse performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG