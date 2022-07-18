Mrs Jennifer Affleck! JLo changes her maiden name after tying the knot

Everyone was knowing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will finally tie the knot this time, but this soon? No one would have imagined it. But, now Lopez & Affleck has finally said 'I do' and their die-hard fans are on cloud nine. JLo and Ben got married in a hush-hush wedding over the weekend and as the time passes on, more exciting details are coming out about their wedding.



Out of many, one that has sent all the fans into a frenzy mode is that Jennifer Lopez has dropped her maiden name and has taken the last name of her husband Ben. Yes!



So, it's Jennifer Affleck now.

Meet Mr and Mrs Affleck! Timeline of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s relationship from scratch



On June 16, Clark County of Nevada issued a marriage license under the name of the couple that is Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. But, what blew everyone's mind was Lopez, who has listed to change her surname legally.





As per the licence obtained by People, it shows Benjamin Geza Affleck as party one and JLo as party two. However, the new name of party one is the same, but in the case of party two Jennifer, her maiden name has been requested to be changed, from Lopez to Affleck.



After the wedding, Lopez also confirmed her new name in the newsletter released on her site ' 'On the JLo' as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

In the letter, Lopez shared every small detail of her special night, and wrote, “We did it!” she wrote. ''Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,'' added the new bride. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,”

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel two months after the celebrity couple got engaged and one year after they got back together.

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of the most talked about couples. After years of romance, the couple got engaged in 2002 and their fans started affectionately calling them 'Bennifer', but unfortunately they ended things between them in the year 2004.