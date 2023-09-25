Mr and Mrs! Newlyweds Parineeti and Raghav make first appearance post marriage

Mr and Mrs Chadha are here! Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got married at Udaipur's The Leela Palace. A day after tying the knot, Parineeti and Raghav made their first appearance as a married couple.

On Monday, the newly married couple were papped outside a jetty in Udaipur before jetting off to Chandigarh for their wedding reception. The couple were looking adorable together.

Parineeti was wearing a light-coloured tank top with a poncho and blue jeans and flats. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal. Meanwhile, Raghav was wearing a white shirt with blue pants.

Check the photos and videos here

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple greeted the paps with namaste and sweet smiles.

To the new beginnings.

Hours after tying the knot, Parineeti and Raghav shared the first photos of them as bride and groom. In the ivory-themed wedding, Raghav and Parineet looked resplendent in their exquisite outfits.



Sharing the photos, Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.''

Parineeti looked gorgeous in Manish Malhotra's ivory-beige coloured lehenga. She kept her hair open with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery and minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Raghav wore a white colour sherwani for the wedding.

Priyanka's wish for her little sister

Priyanka Chopra has a most adorable wish for the newly married couple. The Citadel star is currently in the US and was not able to attend the wedding in Udaipur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka penned a heartwarming post for the newlyweds. Welcoming Raghav into the crazy Chopra family, Priyanka wrote, ''Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us 😉🤪❤️.''

''Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.Love you little one.''

While Priyanka was not part of the Parineeti's wedding, she attended the engagement ceremony in May in New Delhi. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Parineeti's BFF Sania Mirza were among the few people from the industry who attended the wedding.

Several inside photos from the wedding have gone viral. One video showed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at the venue.

Check out the photos and videos here:

The reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating emerged online after the two were spotted together at various dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this year. Soon, multiple sources confirmed that Raghav and Parineeti are indeed dating and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until the engagement day.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While their relationship surprised everyone, it is believed that they knew each other for several years while studying in the UK.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE