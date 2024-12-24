New Delhi, India

More trouble for Allu Arjun! Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna has filed a police complaint against the Pushpa 2 actor accusing him and Pushpa 2 makers of insulting the police force in a scene from the film.

Advertisment

In a controversial scene from the film which has caught the attention of many, Allu Arjun’s character is seen peeing in a swimming pool while a police officer is present. Calling the movie scene “disrespectful” and “degrading” to law enforcement officers, Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna has called for strict action against the actor and Pushpa 2 makers.

Also read: Explainer: Stampede controversy continues, as Pushpa-2 rules the box office

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection to Pushpa 2 stampede death

Advertisment

This comes after Allu was recently arrested for the death of a woman who came to watch the film in a movie theatre in Hyderabad. The actor paid a surprise visit at the said theatre which resulted in a stampede-like situation. As crowds became unmanageable outside the theatre, a woman died in the chaos and her child was critically injured. The boy is currently being treated in a hospital.

Also read: Allu Arjun's kids whisked away hours after actor's home is vandalised

Amid criticism for chaos outside the theatre, it was revealed that the police had denied permission for the event. All Arjun despite their warnings attended the event and was hence arrested. The actor was arrested on December 13. He was released on bail a day later. The Pushpa 2 actor has denied being told not to pay a visit.

Advertisment

Allu Arjun is on his way to the police station for questioning in relation to the case.

The Telangana police issued a fresh notice to Allu Arjun demanding his appearance for questioning. The actor has pledged his support to the police and said he would be available whenever the police ask him.

Meanwhile, the death of a woman has triggered a political and legal controversy. Earlier over the weekend, there were reports of people throwing stones and tomatoes at the residence of the Telugu star. Six people were taken into custody for the same and were released on bail later in the day.

Also, the situation has taken a political turn, with opposition parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing the Congress-led government of mishandling the protests.