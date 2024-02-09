Months after domestic violence case, Jonathan Majors' two ex-girlfriends accuse actor of abuse

Fresh allegations of abuse have surfaced against actor Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in Marvel productions, following his recent legal troubles. The accusations come in the wake of Majors' conviction in December on charges of misdemeanour assault and harassment stemming from a domestic violence incident with former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

In a new report by The New York Times published on Thursday, detailed accounts from two women who claimed to have dated Majors shed light on further instances of alleged abuse. Emma Duncan accused Majors of both physical and emotional abuse, while Maura Hooper alleged emotional mistreatment during their respective relationships with the actor.

In response to the allegations, Priya Chaudhry, Majors' legal representative, characterised the relationships with both women as "toxic" and admitted that Majors "did say hurtful things." However, Chaudhry vehemently denied many of the claims of physical abuse in responses obtained by PEOPLE.

Describing the dynamics of the relationships, Chaudhry stated, "These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity." Hooper and Majors dated from 2013 to 2015, while his relationship with Duncan lasted from 2015 to 2019.

The allegations include disturbing incidents, such as Hooper's claim that Majors reneged on escorting her home after dropping her off at an abortion clinic. In response to the claim, Chaudhry stated, "Mr Majors and Ms Hooper mutually agreed that they should end the pregnancy. That deeply sad event is still a painful memory for Mr. Majors."

Meanwhile, Duncan recounted instances of frequent threats of violence, including an incident where Majors allegedly threw her across a room during their four-year relationship.

Chaudhry refuted Duncan's claim, acknowledging only "many serious arguments" between the couple.