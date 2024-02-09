Jaya Bachchan apologises with folded hands during farewell speech in Rajya Sabha: Here's why!

Earlier this week, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan took a jibe at Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, making headlines for her comment. Now, a video of the MP apologising to the fellow members of the House for her temperament is going viral on social media.

During the farewell speech, Bachchan attributed her occasional outbursts to her innate nature but expressed regret if her actions had caused offence.

"People often ask me why I get angry. That's my nature, I can't change myself. If I don't like or agree with something, I lose my cool," stated Bachchan. "If I behaved inappropriately with any of you, or got personal, I apologise with folded hands."

For those unaware, Bachchan expressed frustration on Monday in Rajya Sabha when a question was skipped during Question Hour, prompting Congress MP Deepender Hooda to protest. Bachchan questioned the reason for skipping the question and voiced her dissatisfaction, stating, "We're not school children," to Chairman Dhankhar.

Seeking to defuse the situation a little later, Dhankhar said he had indicated that question number 18, which had been skipped, would be taken up after the reply to question number 19 was complete.

"It will be taken up in a composed manner (and) try to find a way out. Jaya Bachchan ji is a very senior member and if she has a sentiment, then it is bound to be serious with me," he said.

Sixty-eight Rajya Sabha members, including nine Union ministers, are completing their tenures this year. The retiring members include Manmohan Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Anil Agrawal, Ashok Bajpai, Anil Jain, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, and Jaya Bachchan among others.

With Uttar Pradesh topping the list with the highest number of vacancies, followed closely by Maharashtra, Bihar, and other states, the impending reshuffle promises to reshape the dynamics of the Upper House. Notably, elections have already been announced for three seats in Delhi and one in Sikkim.