Mohanlal adds Rs 50 million Range Rover SUV to his uber luxurious car collection

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who has a wide range of luxury cars, recently bought a brand new white Range Rover SUV. The car can set you back anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 crores. Photos and videos of the actor posing next to his new car and receiving the key, along with his wife, are going viral on social media.

After receiving the keys from the showroom, Mohanlal took his car for a spin on the roads of Kerala. He was dressed in a tangerine shirt and blue denim pants while his wife was seen donning ethnic Indian attire.

According to several reports, he already owns four luxury cars. He has Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes Benz GL350 and Lamborghini Urus.

Check out the viral photos and videos below!

He recently grabbed headlines for abruptly leaving an Easter special episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 because of a contestant's remarks. On the Sunday episode, the BB host was seen lashing out at the contestants for their behaviour during a game named "Egg-citing".

"I have asked you to give the hand to Sagar and you have thrown. I felt it was disrespectful. I happily came here to celebrate Easter with you all. I travelled 4-5 hours from Jaisalmer, then the airport then got a flight and reached here. It has turned out to be an upsetting experience for me. So, I am winding up the show here," Mohanlal said during the Bigg Boss episode.

On the movie front, Mohanlal is currently shooting for Malaikottai Vaaliban, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He also has Prithviraj Sukumar's Empuraan and his directorial venture, Barroz, in the pipeline.

He has also been roped in to play a cameo role in Jailer, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

