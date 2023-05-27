Missing Brazilian actor's body found 6 feet underground in buried wooden trunk

The news of Brazilian soap opera actor Jefferson Machado's shocking demise has left the showbiz world in disbelief. After his sudden disappearance four months ago, the authorities in Rio de Janeiro have made a grim discovery that has shocked all of his fans. The disturbing details of this case are raising numerous questions and investigators are searching for answers.

The actor was found dead in a trunk outside of a known acquaintance’s home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil earlier this month. The news was confirmed by the actor's family friend Cintia Hilsendeger. His remains were found bound and stuffed inside a wooden chest, buried 6 feet beneath the backyard of a house in Campo Grande.

The house was reportedly rented out by an unidentified suspect, who was spotted inside the residence around a month ago. Authorities are saying that the suspect was an acquaintance of Machado.

In a statement, the family’s lawyer Jairo Magalhães said, “He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk that is very similar to the ones in his own house.”

Malgahães also revealed that the actor’s body exhibited signs of strangulation after authorities found a line running around his neck. The official cause of death, however, is still under investigation.

Right before his disappearance, the actor suddenly abandoned his beloved dogs and his irregular communication with his family has also raised concerns. Several other events that took place before the actor's mysterious death have added another layer of mystery to the case.

Meanwhile, his friends and family are seeking justice and closure. They are expecting the authorities to quickly catch the actor's murderer and put him behind bars.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE