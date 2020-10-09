Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' will be releasing in India on this date

It's finally here! Mira Nair's much-talked about web series 'A Suitable Boy' is finally releasing in India. The web series, which is a BBC One production, has earned rave reviews earlier this year when it released in UK and Ireland.

The series will be available globally on Netflix from October 23 onwards.



Based on Vikram Seth bestselling novel by the same name, the series features a gamut of actors including Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Duggal, Shahana Goswami and others.

The compelling series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart.





Also threatening to break with tradition is the charming but directionless Maan Kapoor, whose romantic entanglements begin to jeopardize his father’s political career. As Lata and Maan attempt to shape their futures, India too is coming of age. Only a few years after independence from British colonial rule, tensions are high as its people prepare to campaign for and vote in their first democratic general election.



Nair's series has recieved mostly positive reviews from critics so far.