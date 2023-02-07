Mindy Kaling meets 'Bollywood Wives'; are they planning to collaborate on new show?

American actor, comedian, producer, and writer Mindy Kaling is currently in India. Kaling, who was born to Indian parents, has been traveling to various cities of India and has been sharing on social media her visits. In Mumbai, Kaling recently caught up with the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The Netflix show stars Maheep Kapoor (Actor Sanjay Kapoor`s wife), Bhavna Panday (Actor Chunky Panday`s wife), Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni (actor Sameer Soni`s wife).



The four reality show stars partied with Kaling and Bhavna Panday shared photos of the meet-up.



Mindy has earlier visited Jaipur and shared a bunch of photos from her recent trip. It`s not clear why these Bollywood wives met Mindy. While the fans were excited to see them all together, some wondered if a collab was being planned. The two seasons of 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' has had various Bollywood stars making cameo appearances so is Mindy too planning to feature on the show? While the reason for their meet is not clear, from the post, they did seem to have enjoyed each other's company.



Bhavna Panday captioned the frames, "NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor !! Afternoon with the amazing @mindykaling#thefabulouslivesofbollywoodwives".