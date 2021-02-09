Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker support Britney Spears after the release of shocking documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'

Some of the biggest names in the music are coming out to support Britney Spears after the tell-all documentary about the singer.

FX released the latest episode of its docuseries The New York Times Presents, with the new episode 'Framing Britney Spears' recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing battle with her father Jamie Spears, who controls her medical records and finances due to her conservatorship.



Released on February 5, the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support for the singer and the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.



On Feb. 8, Kacey Musgraves wrote on Twitter that it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay." The six-time Grammy winner went on, "Really hoping that if she isn't she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."





Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay. Really hoping that if she isn’t she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a shit about her well-being. 😢 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 8, 2021 ×

Also anybody gonna mention Ed McMahon and them CREEPY ass interview questions to a young girl. 🤢 No. #FramingBritneySpears — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 9, 2021 ×

The filmmakers of "Framing Britney Spears" revealed at the end of the doc that they were unsure if Britney ever received their requests for comment. Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday that she was made "aware" of the show through her team.

At her Super Bowl performance on Sunday, Miley Cyrus also gave Britney a shoutout when singing "Party in the U.S.A." After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney."





Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/xEL11juif8 — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021 ×

Singer Hayley Williams of the band Paramour appeared to be outraged by the treatment Britney endured throughout her career. She wrote on Twitter, "no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."





the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021 ×

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler each tweeted out the #FreeBritney hashtag as well.

Britney's legal battle is ongoing, but in November, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed in court that the musician is scared of her dad and would no longer perform while he controls her career. The pop star, now 38, had asked for her care manager to permanently replace her father Jamie as her conservator. But according to Reuters, the closed-door court hearing extended the current arrangements until February 2021, according to a court document posted online by fans.



The singer's father Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. The singer`s care manager Jodi Montgomery took over in a temporary capacity late last year when Jamie Spears suffered a bout of ill health.



A lawyer for the singer had submitted documents ahead of the private hearing saying Spears was "strongly opposed" to having her father return to control her affairs. The documents gave no reasons for her stance. An online campaign, started by her fans called #FreeBritney, had also gained momentum in the past few months and the singer's mother and brother too had opposed Jamie's role as a conservator.



Spears has not publicly commented on the campaign but her father in a recent interview has dismissed it as a joke.