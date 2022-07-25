Mika Singh finds his future wife in Akanksha Puri during his swayamvar

After Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, singer Mika Singh is the latest Indian celeb to have a swayamvar, which is basically a show like 'The Bachelor' or 'The Bachelorette'. And after much deliberation, he has finally chosen his future wife. As per reports, he will be choosing Akanksha Puri as his life partner on the reality TV show ;Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'. Other finalists of the show were Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.

The singer made the decision on Sunday during the finale episode, which will air today on July 25.

The Indian Express quoted a source as saying, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her.”

Akanksha has been a close friend of Mika Singh for the last 13-14 years. She entered the show as a wild card contestant.

In one of the episodes, she confessed to having feelings for Mika and said that she doesn't like to see him with other women. It was reported that she approached the channel herself to be a contestant.

Akanksha previously grabbed headlines for her relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two parted ways after Chhabra fell in love with his co-contestant Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13.