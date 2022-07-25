Ben Affleck triggers meme-fest as he falls asleep on cruise during his honeymoon with JLo

Ben Affleck, who recently tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, was spotted taking a nap on a cruise ship during his honeymoon. And, it was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. Till yesterday, the couple was grabbing headlines for their adorable PDA moments in Paris. However, today, the memers are having a field day creating funny posts about the actor.

The snap from a yacht shows Affleck dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of denim pants. With his mouth wide open, he is seen sleeping on a chair with the sun shining bright on him.

Sharing a meme on social media, a user wrote, "Ben Affleck perfectly embodying fan reaction to DC’s attempt at #SDCC22. (sic)"

Ben Affleck perfectly embodying fan reaction to DC’s attempt at #SDCC22 pic.twitter.com/SiKKFPycnO — Benjamin (@bbbennnjjjiii) July 25, 2022

Another Twitter user shared, "Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible."

Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) July 25, 2022

And, one tweeted, "He'll always be my Batman, but I'm happy to see him relaxed and in a better place in his life. #BenAffleck. (sic)"

He'll always be my Batman, but I'm happy to see him relaxed and in a better place in his life. #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/deGcc5xb4e — Ryan Anderson is @ SDCC! (@Ryans_Ramblings) July 25, 2022

JLo first met Ben in 2001 on the sets of the movie 'Gigli'. They got engaged the following year, however, they soon called off their wedding and parted ways. After their breakup, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner. While Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony.

In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. This month, they planned a surprise wedding at A Little White Chapel and left fans gushing.

