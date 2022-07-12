Mickey Rourke brands Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’: 'The guy’s been doing the same part for 35 years'

American actor Mickey Rourke confesses he is not a big fan of Tom Cruise. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mickey called Cruise "irrelevant" and admitted that he had no respect for the actor’s reprisal of his 1986 movie’ character, Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, in the sequel to ‘Top Gun.'

"That doesn’t mean sh** to me." Rourke’s comments come when Morgan asked him about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ making billions at the box office.

During the video chat, the ‘Rumble Fish’ actor seemed unhappy with Tom Cruise’s choices of films. "The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years," Rourke commented, adding, "I got no respect for that."

The 69-year-old actor continued, "I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino's work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day."

"The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years... I got no respect for that."



Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022 ×

When asked by the host, "You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?" Rourke responded: "I think he’s irrelevant, in my world."

It wouldn't be the first time that Rourke has taken a swipe at a fellow Hollywood colleague. The ‘Iron Man 2’ star in 2020 reignited his long-standing rivalry with former co-star Robert De Niro. In an Instagram post, Rourke called De Niro a "f***ing crybaby."

Also Read: Exclusive! Tom Cruise can do everybody's job, he is terrific, says 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer

"Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right I am talking to you, you big f***ing crybaby," the actor wrote. "A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers, ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t," Mickey added.

Despite Rourke's opinion about Tom Cruise, the latter has made a name for himself in the history of cinema, having some massive hits to his name and a significant amount of following across the world. Presently, Cruise is basking in the success of his recently released movie ‘Top Gun Maverick’. Meanwhile, the film broke several records at the box office as it crossed the $1 billion milestone globally. Cruise recently turned 60.