Michael Douglas honours his late father and legendary actor Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas honoured his late father Kirk Douglas on the one-year anniversary of the Hollywood icon's death. Michael took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Kirk who died on February 5 at the age of 103.

"Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us," Michael, 76, wrote alongside a photo of the two. "At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart! #KirkDouglas."





His wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also left a sweet comment, writing, "Love you Pappy🙏🏻😘." Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin, along with other famous faces, also left comments on Michael's post.

Back in December, to celebrate what would have been Kirk's 104th birthday, Michael posted a clip featuring a montage of photos of the father and son duo from across the decades. It also included a voiceover from Michael revealing the best advice he ever got from his father.

"The best advice my father gave me was, 'Whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability. You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done any more, and then walk away, you've done the best. Don't look back,'" he says.





"There wasn't anyone like him. There's another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War II…and Dad was one of kind," Michael said of his father when chatting with ET in May. "I think he's very happy. I know he takes particular pride -- not so much in whatever I worked with and I'm doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund -- but I know he loves Catherine [and] the work that she's doing."

"He always used to tease me. We would call him up and he would be like, 'Enough with you, let me talk to your wife,'" Michael cracked. "He was a flirt until the very end."