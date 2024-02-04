Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan on his love for Alfred Hitchcock and more

Indian director Sriram Raghavan's recent film, Merry Christmas was one of the early releases of 2024. The movie features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry, including Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor. The thriller marks Raghavan's first attempt at a Hindi-Tamil bilingual that was shot with different extended cast.

In this exclusive conversation with WION, Raghavan talked about his love for Alfred Hitchcock films, which are popularly called Hitchcockian dramas.

You have a fondness for Hitchock-styled drama. Can you talk about your favourite movies by Alfred Hitchcock?

My love for Hitchcockian drama started when I was a child. I used to go to the libraries and read the stories which Hitchcock used to present on screen. I was 10 when I watched North By Northwest and I completely loved it. These movies used to come on re-runs. When I joined a film institute I watched so many of his movies for the first time like Psycho. Today, of course, all of them are available. But you are right, among all the filmmakers who have influenced me, Hitchcock probably holds a special place in my heart.

Talking about my favourite, well it is difficult to pick one. But if I had to pick three, they would be; Notorious, that black and white thriller does not have a drop of blood in it. Psycho, I mean is the mother of all slasher movies. Then there is Vertigo, when this movie was released, it was not that big a hit at the theatres. But now it is one of the best work of the director.

What did the Fish, Teddy, and the chirping of the bird signify in Merry Christmas?

See the bird in the cage represented many things. You can imagine the symbol associated with it. If I talk about it I will sound pedantic. The bird has many reasons to be there. For alert audiences, the bird is a big clue, a catalyst and many things.

Then the teddy initially started as just a toy in a child's hand. Then it started symbolising something in the movie. I don't know if anyone noticed but the teddy bear started growing bigger with lies, just like Pinocchio's nose. If you are alert you can watch it. You have to read into or you can see it as a nice inclusion. Then the teddy also represents Maria's troubles and woes.

What was the significance of shooting in Bombay and not Mumbai?

I wanted to establish the city of Bombay when there weren't so many cars on the street. I grew up in Bombay, and I wanted to capture those times. I wanted to avoid realism and wanted to give it a fairytale feel.

What were the minor clues you left in the film, which we will recognise once we revisit?

There are quite a few. You can notice the teddy. You can interpret the bird in many ways. Even the lift in the building represents the bird in the cage.

Mainstream stars such as Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi are experimenting with films. Do you think the Hindi cinema industry is now beginning to experiment?

Of course, we are opening up to experiments. A lot of films will be made as long as there is an actor, producer, or director willing to join the fun. I never thought that was the problem. Katrina Kaif specifically met me and told me she wants to do something that's more in my zone.