Meghan Markle talks about being the 'most trolled person in the world’, addresses her 'not okay' comment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are always inclined in social activities, recently had a conversation with the Teenager Therapy podcast in honour of World Mental Health Day.



The couple who are living a low-key life since Megxit, discussed their points on mental health and the Duchess of Sussex opened up about being the 'most trolled person' in the entire world in 2019.



The former 'Suits' actress said, how she was the target of abuse when she was on her maternity leave, "I can speak personally too, I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said. "Now, 8 months of that I wasn't even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.'' Meghan noted.

Meghan pointed out how it impacts on everyone regardless of the person's age ''I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25 if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,'' Meghan said.



Apart from everything, she also talked about her famous ''not okay" statement, that she gave in South Africa.

''I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such interest from around the world, ''Meghan said during the podcast. ''Because I said, ''Well thanks, people haven’t really asked me if I'm OK. I didn't think about that answer. I just answered honestly because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired because there was no presentation. It was just, here I am. I'm a mom with a four-and-a-half-month-old baby and we are tired.''



''But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason that it resonated with people is that everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK, '' she said. ''So today I would say, I am doing really well. Thank you for asking.''



This isn't the first time when Meghan had publicly shared her struggles that she has experienced. In the 2019 documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', the former actress was asked about the pressure she'd been under since she married the royal man.