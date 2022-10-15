Megan Thee Stallion's LA home burglarized, thieves stole hundreds of thousands in cash

Megan Thee Stallion's L.A. home was recently ransacked by two thieves who stole hundreds of thousands in cash and goods. The rapper, however, is looking at the bright side as nobody got hurt during the incident. She was not home when the thieves broke into her house and she got to know about the incident much later.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that two men dressed in hoodies and gloves broke a glass door at the back of the singer's pad on Thursday night. After entering her primary bedroom, they stole about $300,000 and $400,000 in cash and goods.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, reacted to the incident via Twitter post. She wrote, "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe."

In the next tweet, she wrote, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally. (sic)"

The singer has been in New York for some time to prepare for Saturday Night Live. And, according to her tweet, she is planning to take a break after the SNL appearance.

In September, rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles after assailants asked for his jewellery and cash. In June, Mariah Carey's home was broken into by thieves.