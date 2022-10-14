'The Crown' Season 5 first look out! Makers recreate some of the iconic moments from the 1990s

There has been a renewed interest in the Netflix series 'The Crown' in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. The new stills from the upcoming season 5 will just double up the excitement.



The makers unveiled the first look of the upcoming season 5, which is set in the 1990s, a time when the British royal family was widely covered and followed thanks to the growing media and paparazzi culture. It was also the time when Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage fell apart while their two sons were growing up.



With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly questions their role in ‘90s Britain.

This turbulent decade for the Royal Family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians. As Elizabeth Debicki, who takes on the role of Princess Diana, said in a statement, “That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time because, in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family. In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to.”

With this being the final cast change, Dominic West (Prince Charles) explained “I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation,” he says. “This is an evoking of a character.”

Whilst Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) hopes that, like her character, she has done her duty to the audience: “What has been nice, and I hope I don't prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I'm really looking forward to seeing her as the queen. So, let's just hope that works out for them because I've done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”

The new images give a glimpse of all the major characters of the upcoming season. 'The Crown' Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 9.