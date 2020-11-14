Megan Thee Stallion to release her debut album on November 20

PTI Los Angeles Nov 14, 2020, 09.27 AM(IST)

Megan Thee Stallion Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Megan Thee Stallion has released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including 'Girls in the Hood', 'WAP' with Cardi B and the 'Savage' remix with Beyonce.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her debut album will be out on November 20.

The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled "Good News".
"Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !

 

×


"Through this rough a** year we've all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said my official album 'Good News' is dropping November 20th," Stallion wrote alongside the album's cover photo.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion flashes unique rings worth $200K

The rapper has released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including 'Girls in the Hood', 'WAP' with Cardi B and the 'Savage' remix with Beyonce.

Topics

Read in App