Megan Thee Stallion flashes unique rings worth $200K

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently showed off her unique $ 200,000 rings.The 25-year-old 'WAP' rapper put on display a set of rings that spelt `f**k you` in sparkling diamonds in a video posted to Instagram on Friday.



According to a news agency, the bling set Meg back $ 200,000. ''The haters'', she captioned the post.

The news agency has been told that the rings, designed by jeweller to the stars Elliot Eliantte, each feature approximately 18 carats of all-natural VS1 diamonds, totalling 126 carats, and are set in 14K white gold.



"Megan had a message she wanted to get out and this was the format she decided to go with," a representative for the jeweller said.Page Six has also been told that the concept was born after Eliantte designed the artist`s $ 425,000 `Hot Girl` necklace over the summer and that he began making the rings in mid-July.