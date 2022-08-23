Megan Thee Stallion seeks $1 Million in relief from record label

The legal battle between Megan Pete, who goes by the name Megan Thee Stallion, and her record label company is seemingly not going to end anytime soon. According to the latest reports, Megan is escalating her legal war with 1501 Certified Entertainment and is demanding a hefty amount in damages.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Grammy Award winner's attorneys have requested $1 million in relief from the record label and have also claimed that her last two albums 'Something for Thee Hotties' and 'Traumazine' fulfils the requirements of her "unconscionable" contract.

"Over the past two (2) years, Pete and 1501 shared a long and tortured history of disputes with each other concerning Pete's recording agreement, including the unconscionability of the agreement in its original form, as well as disputes concerning the release of Pete's music," the complaint read.

"The two have been able to resolve some of the disputes through the issuance of multiple temporary restraining orders against Defendants from this Court. But a new dispute has arisen requiring further assistance from the Court," the complaint continued.

"1501's new position, taken months after the album's release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith," the attorneys further stated in the complaint.

Also read: Kendall Jenner addresses 'out-of-hand narrative' about her family in new teaser of 'The Kardashians' season 2

Meanwhile, the record label's attorney Steven M. Zager recently told the publication that the rapper owes one more album to the label and 'Something for Thee Hotties' did not meet their criteria of an album, as it features archival material and spoken word.

"We're evaluating Traumazine," he told PEOPLE while adding, "But there's no way Something for Thee Hotties qualifies as an album as that term is defined under her recording commitment in her various contracts with 1501."