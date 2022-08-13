Megan Thee Stallion releases sophomore album 'Traumazine' amid ongoing record label issues

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's much-awaited album titled 'Traumazine' is now available across platforms. It has 18 tracks in total and the names suggest that they explore different mental obstacles that all of us face in our day-to-day life.

Anxiety, Consistency, Scary, Red Wine and Gift & A Curse are some of the popular tracks of the newly-released album.

A day before the album's release, the rapper shared the cover art and tracklist of the sophomore album on Twitter. On the same day, Stallion spoke about the struggles of putting out music under her record label. On a Twitter post, the Houston rapper shared that she has to "go to court just to put out [her] art."

This is reportedly her final project with 1501.

"Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT (hand emoji) LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP," Stallion's tweet read.

The rapper filed a lawsuit against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment earlier this year. The lawsuit was regarding her October mixtape, 'Something For Thee Hotties'. The rapper had gone against the label who were claiming that the October mixtape doesn’t meet the definition of an album and therefore doesn’t count towards the quota necessary to fulfil her contract.

Stallion had also filed a lawsuit against her label in 2020. She had claimed that the label was blocking her from releasing new songs because she wanted to renegotiate the terms of her contract.